UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,800” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,185.58 ($28.75).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,290.21 ($16.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,979.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

