UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 201.20 ($2.65).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.84 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

