UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Alfa Financial Software to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.11) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 152 ($2.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

