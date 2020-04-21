UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Associated British Foods to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,960 ($38.94) to GBX 2,530 ($33.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,585.38 ($34.01).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,986 ($26.12) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,903.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,343.57. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

