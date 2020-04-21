UBS Group Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,930,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,242,800 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

