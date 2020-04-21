UBS Group Raises Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $16.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 809,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Farfetch by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

