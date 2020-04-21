UBS Group Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $25.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $44.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
TWTR traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 13,676,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,194,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.
In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.