UBS Group Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $25.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $44.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 13,676,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,194,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.