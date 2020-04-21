UBS Group Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $282.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $308.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.48.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $12.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.20. 432,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,517. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

