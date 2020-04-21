UBS Group Cuts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $50.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Barnes Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 208,157 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

