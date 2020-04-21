UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €28.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

EPA SGO opened at €24.69 ($28.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.34. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

