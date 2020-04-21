Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $42.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,930,000 shares of company stock worth $62,242,800 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

