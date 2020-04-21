Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 156,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,930,000 shares of company stock worth $62,242,800 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,566,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.