TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TTMI stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 398,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after purchasing an additional 456,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $18,431,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

