TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $36.30 on Friday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TTEC by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TTEC by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

