TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 12,071,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 16,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,471. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 6,111.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,664,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.