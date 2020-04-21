TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 15,208 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 199.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

