TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 560.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.04. 6,731,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

