TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.33 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

