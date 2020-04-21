TRON One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. TRON has a market cap of $844.64 million and $1.36 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, WazirX and Zebpay. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.02644203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00220849 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tokenomy, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, LBank, OKEx, DragonEX, Braziliex, Indodax, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Tidex, Fatbtc, OpenLedger DEX, DDEX, Coinnest, YoBit, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, OEX, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Kryptono, BitForex, CoinEx, Mercatox, Bithumb, Liqui, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Zebpay, IDCM, Coindeal, Ovis, IDAX, Binance, OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Exrates, Exmo, Neraex, Cryptomate, Rfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Liquid, Livecoin, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, RightBTC, CoinTiger, BitFlip, HitBTC, WazirX, CoinEgg and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

