Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $17.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.08.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 185,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

