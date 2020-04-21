Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of TBK opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $614.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.
