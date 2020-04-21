Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

TRIP stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 73,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,325. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

