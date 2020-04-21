TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 82,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

