Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,040 by Analysts at UBS Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPK. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,452.45 ($19.11).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 891.20 ($11.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 991.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,402.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 62 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £538.78 ($708.73).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

