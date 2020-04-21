Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $110.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $142.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

TRV stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

