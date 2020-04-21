Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Cfra

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 189,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after acquiring an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

