Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 51.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 38,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 99,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.