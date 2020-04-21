Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.72. 13,937,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

