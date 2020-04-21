Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of North American Construction Group worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. North American Construction Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

