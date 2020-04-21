Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,927 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 48,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 63,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 76.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 339,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. 755,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

