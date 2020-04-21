Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 12,053 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 26,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,314. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $381.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580 over the last quarter.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

