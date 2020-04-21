Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 998,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,859. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,882 shares of company stock worth $9,119,982 in the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.