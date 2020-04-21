TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TCON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TCON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,905. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

