TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,172. The firm has a market cap of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.