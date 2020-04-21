Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CLUB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Town Sports International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.29.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

