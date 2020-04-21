Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,415 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $135.21. 2,493,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.