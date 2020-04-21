Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

