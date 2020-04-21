Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TPZ opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Get Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd alerts:

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.