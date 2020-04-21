Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of TPZ opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $19.10.
About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd
