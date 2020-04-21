Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.86

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 196534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $519.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of -445.08.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Torm had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

About Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

