TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Get TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,838. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.