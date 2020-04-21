TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TMXXF stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

