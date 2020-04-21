TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of TJX opened at $47.79 on Friday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 524,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 237,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

