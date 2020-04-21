ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on THMO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 25,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.16% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. On average, research analysts predict that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

