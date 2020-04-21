Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY20 guidance at $13.49-13.67 EPS and its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance at 13.49-13.67 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $327.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

