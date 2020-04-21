The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,136,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713,188. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.