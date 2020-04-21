The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 16,981,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,713,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.