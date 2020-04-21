TFF Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TFFP) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TFFP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 22nd. TFF Pharmaceuticals had issued 4,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $22,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of TFF Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $26,508.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $196,816.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,333 shares of company stock worth $54,726.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

