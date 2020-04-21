Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $766,492. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $502.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $915.05.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

