Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

