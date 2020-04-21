Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Short Interest Update

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,930. The company has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.68) by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 950.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

